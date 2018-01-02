Choutka takes on president’s role at Hensel Phelps

GREELEY — Hensel Phelps Construction Co. has promoted Michael J. Choutka to president.

Choutka will have overall responsibility for the operational leadership of the company. He will also retain his responsibilities as chief operating officer.

Jeffery K. Wenaas will retain his position of chief executive officer and will have overall responsibility for all company activities.

Both will be based out of the company’s headquarters in Greeley, and Choutka will travel between district offices.