Bank to sponsor financial literacy program

ALAMOSA — First Southwest Bank recently announced that it will sponsor a web-based financial literacy program to 31 schools in the San Luis Valley, Pagosa, Bayfield, Durango and Cortez areas.

According to a report in the Durango Herald, the program is called Banzai, a financial literacy program.

Emily Inman, public relations manager of Banzai, said the company hopes to reach students across the nation.

“We want each of them to learn the value and importance of developing positive financial habits,” Inman said in an email.

“We’re so glad that First Southwest Bank is willing to sponsor 31 of your local schools. They’re giving these students the opportunity to prepare for their financial future.”

According to a news release, it is the largest program of its kind, servicing more than 33,000 teachers and available in all 50 states.

“Providing quality financial education to our community is an indispensable goal here at First Southwest Bank,” Kent Curtis, First Southwest Bank CEO, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to be launching a program for high-schoolers that advances our youths’ knowledge as they grow and encounter new financial junctures and opportunities.”

“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Students have their own bank accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, said in a news release.

“But because First Southwest Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free.”