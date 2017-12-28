Renewables making headway in global energy markets

BOULDER — Navigant Research on Thursday released a report that predicts the annual revenue for energy storage for renewables integration will exceed $23 billion by 2026.

Researchers in Navigant’s office in Boulder came to the conclusion after examining the global market with a focus on six utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential applications.

The report said because costs for renewable-energy projects are dropping, and policies and demands are increasing, capacity for wind and solar photovoltaic continues to increase across all regions and market segments.

The report also said the uptick in large-scale additions of energy generation presents challenges to the electrical grid, but energy-storage systems are helping to mitigate concerns and integrate renewable-energy resources without affecting grid reliability.

“Thanks to the continued drop in prices in energy storage, solar PV, and wind, ESRI is forecast to see strong growth across both utility-scale and behind-the-meter applications,” said Adam Wilson, research analyst with Navigant Research. Behind-the-meter systems are those built for individual buildings.

“Interestingly, while utility-scale renewable prices are experiencing bigger declines, formidable drivers in the BTM market, such as peak shaving and incentive programs specific to energy storage, are expected to push the segment to account for roughly two-thirds of forecast global ESRI capacity through 2026.”

According to the report, solar PV has reached grid parity in several locations around the globe and no longer requires policy incentives in order to justify deployment in many markets. The report said energy-storage systems have also experienced steady price decreases over the last five years and are establishing a growing presence in the grid-tied and remote system markets.

Navigant Research is a division of Chicago-based Navigant Consulting Inc.