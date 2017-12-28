N.io Innovation’s parent company seeking $1.5M

BROOMFIELD — Societal Innovation Holdings Inc., parent company to n.io Innovation, is looking to raise $1.5 million.

The Broomfield-based company has raised $200,000 so far, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 19.

To raise the funds, the company is offering convertible promissory notes. Societal Innovation Holdings did not return a request for more information.

The company’s subsidiary, n.io Innovation, is a software platform that lets any business using digital trends such as machine learning, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to their advantage. The company is focusing on bringing those technologies to the agriculture industry.

In August, the company filed a form with the SEC showing that it had raised $1.5 million.