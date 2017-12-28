Midtown Arts Center to be transformed into homeless shelter

FORT COLLINS — The Midtown Arts Center in Fort Collins could be transformed into a homeless shelter.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports that Housing Catalyst, formerly known as the Fort Collins Housing Authority, is purchasing the 20,650-square-foot building at 3750 S. Mason St. for $2.7 million. The property is slated to be transformed into housing for 60 homeless residents of Fort Collins.

The $9 million project is likely to take a couple of years to be completed, with additional floors added to the building.