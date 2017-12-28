Gates Industrial seeks to raise $100M through IPO

DENVER — Gates Industrial Corp. has filed for an initial public offering, seeking to raise $100 million.
The Denver Business Journal reports that the company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GTES.”
Majority control of Gates will continue to be held by Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), a New York-based private equity company that acquired Gates from Tomkins plc in 2014 for $5 billion.
