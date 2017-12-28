Fort Collins-based Community Funded Enterprises raises $660,000

FORT COLLINS — Community Funded Enterprises Inc. has raised $660,000 in capital.
The university and philanthropy-focused crowdfunding platform is looking to raise $750,000, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 21.
To raise the funds, the company is offering debt and the option to acquire other securities. Community Funded Enterprises did not return a request for more information.
The company sells software to universities and nonprofits to help them in their crowdfunding campaigns. It optimizes all communication, such as email, social marketing and direct response, according to its website, and integrates with customers’ websites and payment processors.
