REIT buys senior-living complex in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — A California-based real estate investment trust has acquired a senior-living facility in Lafayette for $20.7 million, according to public records.

Irvine, Calif.-based Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. bought The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail, an assisted-living and facility at 660 Old Laramie Trail, from Meridian Lafayette RE LP, an entity of Dallas-based Meridian Realty Advisors, which developed the property that was managed by Integral Senior Living LLC based in Carlsbad, Calif.

The senior-living complex designed to appear as a rustic mountain lodge opened in November 2016. It has 40 assisted-living units and 44 private and semi-private memory-care suites.

Sabra Health operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the health-care industry. Sabra has more than 500 skilled-nursing, senior-housing, hospitals and other health-care assets in the United States and Canada.