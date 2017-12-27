Denver cannabis company raises $14M for expansion

DENVER — A Denver-based marijuana-consulting company has raised $14 million from private investors.
BusinessDen reports that MJardin Investments reported the fund-raising in a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Dec 3.
MJardin operates at 3461 Ringsby Court in Denver and maintains an office in Toronto. The company earlier this month announced an agreement with Bridging Finance Inc. to create an infrastructure fund focused on private debt lending for cannabis companies, BusinessDen reports.
Cannabis will become legal throughout Canada in the summer of 2018.
