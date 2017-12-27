Colorado Classic bike race sets 2018 return

The Colorado Classic professional cycling race has set its schedule for 2018.

The Denver Business Journal reports that the men’s and women’s event will include a time trial and criterium through Vail, Aug 16 and 17. The race will conclude in Denver, Aug. 18 and 19.

2018 will mark the second year for the Colorado Classic, which filled a void left by the defunct USA Pro Challenge. The Colorado Classic is headed by Ken Gary, David Koff and Tim Miller.