West Highland apartments sell for $59M

DENVER – The converted Beth Eden Baptist Church and an adjacent new apartment building in West Highland – the site of a multiyear zoning battle – has been acquired for $58.7 million.

Business Den reports that Boston-based AEW Capital Management purchased the Highlands32 Apartments at 3241 N. Lowell Blvd. for $58.7 million, according to property records.

The seller was Phoenix-based Alliance Residential, which developed the property. A staffer at Highland32 said the complex has 148 units, with one-bedrooms starting around $1,650 per month.

The effort to redevelop the property was contentious, according to the report. For decades, the property was home to Beth Eden Baptist Church, which has since relocated to Wheat Ridge. In October 2007, Redeemer Temple Inc. sold the property to Highland Square LLC, led by Tom Wootten, for $1.4 million, according to city records.