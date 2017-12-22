Economists Adams, Bamberger handing off crystal balls, retiring

COLORADO SPRINGS – Longtime Colorado Springs economists Tucker Hart Adams and Dave Bamberger are handing off their crystal balls to their partners at Summit Economics.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Adams and Bamberger are retiring at the end of the year after careers each spanning more than four decades.

Adams, 80, and Bamberger, 75, will hand over control of Summit to Tom Binnings, 62, and Paul Rochette, 67, the remaining partners in the Colorado Springs-based economic research and consulting firm.

Rochette will handle much of the company’s work in Colorado Springs, including economic forecasts, studies and other presentations. Binnings is developing a new market for the company’s applied economics expertise in northern Arizona while he splits time between homes in the Springs and Flagstaff, Ariz.

Adams has a following throughout the state. Adams was among the first economists in the nation to predict the 2008 recession – a year in advance – earning her the title ‘Duchess of Doom from a Denver news reporter.