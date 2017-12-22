Allegra franchise owner buys Eight Days a Week

BOULDER — Joe Mullan of Broomfield has acquired Eight Days a Week Imaging and Copy Center in Boulder and will convert it to an Allegra Marketing-Print-Mail franchise.

Financial terms of the deal that took place in September and was announced Thursday, were not disclosed.

Mullan, who owns an Allegra franchise in Aurora, bought Eight Days a Week from Sam and Cheryl Sussman, who founded the business in 1976 and operated the business for the past 41 years.

In August, the Sussmans sold the building at 840 Pearl St. in downtown Boulder that housed Eight Days a Week to Oklahoma City-based bank, MidFirst, for $2.4 million. Mullan was leasing the building from MidFirst until November when he moved the business to 2595 Canyon Blvd., Suite 150, in the Water Street Plaza in Boulder. Mullan said he eventually will change the name of the business to Allegra, but hasn’t decided when that might be.

“Eight Days a Week has provided top-notch printing and design services to local businesses and nonprofits for nearly 40 years,” Mullan said. “We’re eager to work with all of the local nonprofit groups and businesses that Eight Days a Week has served and introduce them to new services,” Mullan said.

In addition to marketing consultation and graphic-design services, Allegra offers full-color printing, digital color signs, posters and banners, mailing services, promotional products and print-management solutions.

Allegra franchises are independently owned and operate as members of the Alliance Franchise Brands network, linking more than 600 locations in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom.