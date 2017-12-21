Calif.-based private-equity firm buys Boulder View Apartments

BOULDER — The Bascom Group LLC, a private-equity firm in California, has paid $18.97 million for the 68-unit Boulder View Apartments in Boulder.

The Bascom Group bought the complex in the Gunbarrel area of Boulder from California-based LandBank Investments LLC of Menlo Park, Calif., which purchased the property in 2016 for $22.1 million.

The apartment complex was developed in 2014 by First Range Management of Boulder, led by founder and president Michael S. Berman. It was owned by Boulder Views Apartments Ltd., an entity registered to Berman, according to public records.

“Boulder View was a rare opportunity to acquire a core-plus asset from a private seller in an extremely tight market,” said Scott McClave, senior principal of Bascom. “The quality of the asset, proximity to employment, and market fundamentals were extremely attractive to us. Our purchase price represented a significant discount to replacement cost and recent sales comparables in the Boulder market.”

Since 2005, Bascom and its affiliates have acquired 32 multifamily properties in the Colorado market, totaling 10,782 units. Over the past 12 months, Bascom has completed more than $1.8 billion in multifamily transactions throughout the United States.

The complex, constructed by Fort Collins-based Brinkman Partners, is made up of three, three-story buildings on 2.5 acres at 6655 Lookout Road.

The property includes a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with an average size of 795 square feet.

Boulder View’s features include sound-resistant windows and flooring, an on-demand hot-water system, built-in wine racks, recreational storage with bike and ski racks, and a full-size washer and dryer in each unit. Community amenities include an elevated swim spa and hot tub, outdoor grill area, dog park and electric-vehicle charging stations.

David Potarf, Dan Woodward and Matt Barnett of CBRE were the listing brokers for the sale. Brian Eisendrath of CBRE arranged the $13.3 million loan with California Bank & Trust.