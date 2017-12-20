Workers on SkyHouse Denver receive wage settlement

DENVER – A class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of workers who helped build Denver’s SkyHouse luxury apartment tower has resulted in legal settlements in excess of $800,000, according to court records and Denver-based nonprofit labor advocacy group, Towards Justice.

The Denver Post reports that the complaint, filed in 2016, alleged The Circle Group LLC and three other drywall contractors that worked on SkyHouse Denver and similar projects across the country, consistently denied low-wage, immigrant laborers overtime pay rightfully due to them while building the projects. Sometimes, the complaint alleged, workers were not paid for hours they worked at all. It further alleged workers on the project were subject to pervasive sexual and racial discrimination.

Last month, The Circle Group and the plaintiffs in the case reached a settlement in the case. Though the company admitted no wrongdoing, it agreed to pay $700,000 to the case’s nine named plaintiffs and other pool members. Officials with Towards Justice, which was among several groups that helped bring the case on behalf of workers, said between 150 and 160 people will ultimately be paid through the Circle Group settlement and a separate $100,000 settlement reached with another drywall contractor.