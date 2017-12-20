Holman acquires Audi Flatirons building, land in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — The Holman Automotive Group Inc., based in New Jersey, has acquired the building and land of the Audi Flatirons auto dealership in Broomfield from Kuni Automotive of Vancouver, Wash.

Holman Automotive paid Kuni Automotive $20 million for the 4.5-acre site and building, according to public records. The dealership is near the intersection of the Northwest Parkway and Via Varra, just north of U.S. Highway 36 and the Flatiron Crossing mall.

In 2016, Holman Automotive acquired Kuni Automotive to form one of the country’s largest private dealership groups, with Kuni operating as Kuni Automotive, a Holman Enterprise.

Ryan Watson, vice president and general manager of Audi Boulder and Audi Flatirons, explained that when Holman acquired Kuni in 2016, the Audi Flatirons dealership was under construction and not included in that deal.