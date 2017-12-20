Clear Comfort Water raises $2.3 million

BOULDER — Clear Comfort Water LLC, a company with a proprietary technology for cleaning water used in pools and swimming areas, has raised $2.3 million.

The company is raising the funds by offering equity and the option to acquire other security, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 12.

The funds will be used to grow Clear Comfort Water’s market, CEO Steve Berens told BizWest. The company plans on expanding with some new products and expanding its sales.

Berens said the proprietary technology works by delivering highly oxidative and safely treated air into water, which in turn disinfects and cleans water used in public and private pools, spas and water parks.