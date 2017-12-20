Avista Pharma expands drug product line in Longmont

LONGMONT – Avista Pharma Solutions Inc. has expanded the types and number of new dosage forms of drugs it can manufacture following the completion of upgrades at its plant in Longmont.

The 20,000-square-foot expansion includes four new processing suites and manufacturing support areas.

Avista Pharma’s drug product capabilities now include encapsulation; high-shear granulation; fluid-bed granulation, drying and Wurster coating; tablet compression; tablet coating; and packaging. In addition, Avista Pharma’s drug product operations team can support the formulation and manufacture of the following dosage forms:

Immediate-release tablets and capsules

Enteric-release tablets

Modified-release, multi-particulate tablets and capsules

Hydrophilic and hydrophobic matrix extended-released tablets

Opiate tamper-resistant, modified-release tablets (using a surrogate drug)

Coated aqueous insoluble active ingredients

Complete with 24-hour environmental monitoring, the new manufacturing suites are designed and monitored to ISO 7 requirements. The expanded manufacturing support areas meet ISO 8 requirements and include a wash and prep area, as well as clean equipment storage. The facility also includes a new purified water system, walk-in stability storage chambers and a temperature-controlled warehouse containing refrigerated storage locations.