State unemployment is low, but median wages below 2000 levels

DENVER – Colorado’s unemployment rates are at historic lows, and the state has some of the strongest job gains in the country, but wages are stagnant.

The Denver Post reports that a closer look shows that median hourly wages are stuck; many of the new jobs being added are low-paying; and thousands of working-age adults remain disengaged from the labor force, according to the State of Working Colorado report from the Colorado Center on Law and Policy.

“We have another year of strong job growth in the state and unemployment continues to drop. But the indicator of how the economy is performing for the majority of workers — wages — still isn’t moving,” said Michelle Webster, manager of research and policy analysis with the group, which advocates on behalf of low-wage workers.

In 2016, the median hourly wage in Colorado was $18.92, which is below the inflation-adjusted median wage of $19.70 in 2007 and 2 percent below the median wage in 2000, after adjusting for inflation. The national median hourly wage is $17.80.

Higher-wage workers have seen pay increases, but not robust ones. The top 20 percent of wage earners have seen their pay rise 6.3 percent since 2000, while wages for the top 10 percent of earners are up 12.2 percent.