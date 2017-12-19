SBA awards Advantage Bank preferred-lender designation

LOVELAND — The U.S. Small Business Administration on Tuesday awarded Loveland-based Advantage Bank the preferred-lender designation.

The designation is for lenders with a successful track record of processing and servicing SBA-guaranteed loans. Bank performance, loan volume and knowledge of SBA lending policies and procedures are also factors the SBA considers when awarding this designation.

“This is an exciting development for our bank,” said Jeff Kincaid, Advantage Bank’s president. “As a part of SBA’s Preferred Lender Program, we are now able to process SBA loans in-house, allowing us to expedite the loan approval and provide an even greater level of service to our business customers.”