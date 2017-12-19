IRES starts sharing-data with Realtors in Colorado Springs

LOVELAND — Multiple-listing service organizations Information and Real Estate Services LLC in Loveland and the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors in Colorado Springs said Monday that they have begun sharing data.

The two groups had announced plans for data-sharing in September. They are using Realtors Property Resource View, a platform that makes it easy for MLSs to provide the ability to access local and regional listing data to subscribers of other MLSs.

The data share will include active and sold listing data, along with the offer of compensation between members.

“The exchange of expanded listing data between the Colorado Springs market and Northern Colorado is in the best interest of Realtors throughout the Front Range,” said Lauren Hansen, chief executive of IRES.

IRES was formed in 1996 as the regional MLS for Northern Colorado by boards and associations of Realtors in Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley, Longmont and Loveland/Berthoud, Estes Park and Logan County.