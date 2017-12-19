CSU office building achieves LEED Gold certification

FORT COLLINS — A Class A office building developed and owned by the Colorado State University Research Foundation has achieved LEED Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

The three-story, 35,161-square-foot building is at 2243 Centre Ave. in Fort Collins.

The project was completed in July 2016.

The building’s sustainable features include energy-efficient glazing, heat-reducing permeable pavers, variable refrigerant flow HVAC system, LED lighting throughout and a continuous insulation building envelope. There was a concerted effort to use regional and recycled materials surpassing 20 percent of the project’s total purchases and the use of low-emitting materials throughout the building’s interior.

The project was a collaboration of CSURF Real Estate Group, Brinkman Construction, VFLA, Northern Engineering, TBGroup, Adonai Professional Services Inc., AE Associates and Integrated Mechanical LLC.