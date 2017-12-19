Bakery product company raises $225,000 for new snack line

BOULDER — PixieStix Bakery LLC, which does business as Lillabee, has raised about $225,000 for a new line of paleo-certified snacks.

The Boulder-based company, which also makes allergy-friendly baking mixes, is raising the funds by offering up equity, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 13.

The snack line, which is starting with grain-free, paleo-certified cookies, will be available in the first quarter of 2018, CEO Jared Lovenduski told BizWest. The company has plans to expand into other snacks over the next two years.

Lillabee’s snacks will be available exclusively at Whole Foods and Amazon for the first year. Some additional capital, not included in the Form D, came from Whole Foods’ local-producer loan program.

“We’re really excited about it,” Lovenduski said of the new snack line. “It’s an innovative product. Format and ingredient-wise, no one makes anything like this. We’ve cracked the code on high-protein, low-calorie, tasty snacking.”