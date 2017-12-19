Array Biopharma partnering with Pfizer on anti-cancer drugs

BOULDER — Array Biopharma (Nasdaq: ARRY) has entered into a clinical-trial agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

The partnership will investigate the safety and efficacy of several anti-cancer drug combinations, including Array’s MEK inhibitor, binimetinib, with Pfizer’s PARP inhibitor talazoparib and with avelumab.

By entering into the collaboration, the plan is to explore the potential benefits of combining molecularly targeted therapeutics with the body’s innate cancer-fighting abilities.

“Preclinical data indicate that combining binimetinib with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and talazoparib could be a rational combination to test in the clinic,” Chris Boshoff, senior vice president with Pfizer global development, said in a prepared statement. “We are looking forward to initiating the clinical studies with Array BioPharma to explore anti-tumor activity across various novel combination strategies, including both doublet and triplet approaches.”

Under the agreement, Boulder-based Array and New York-based Pfizer will collaborate on a Phase 1b clinical trial to explore a series of combinations. The focus will be non-small-cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018.

Under the agreement, the study will be sponsored and funded by Pfizer, and Array will provide the binimetinib supply.

“Array is excited to announce this partnership with Pfizer, an established global leader in oncology therapeutics,” Ron Squarer, CEO of Array, said in a prepared statement. “These novel approaches combining targeted therapy and immunotherapy hold great potential to help patients fighting cancer in different indications, with an initial main focus on lung and pancreatic cancer.”