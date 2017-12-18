U.S. 36 corridor lodgers post highest occupancy rate in November

Lodging facilities along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor between Boulder and Denver recorded a 66 percent occupancy rate during November, the best rate among cities and areas in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, according to the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

The association’s monthly Rocky Mountain Lodging Report revealed occupancy rates for November of 63 percent in Loveland, 62 percent in Greeley and Boulder, 57 percent in Fort Collins and Longmont, and 34 percent in Estes Park.

Lodgers in Greeley charged the lowest average daily room rate in November at $92, followed by Fort Collins, $103; Loveland, $111; Longmont, $112; U.S. Highway 36 corridor, $122; Boulder, $156; and Estes Park, $156.

Statewide, lodgers posted an occupancy rate for November of 71 percent and an average room rate of $155.