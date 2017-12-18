Center for ReSource Conservation shortens name

BOULDER — The nonprofit Center for ReSource Conservation has shortened its name to Resource Central.

The organization’s main office is at 2639 Spruce St. in Boulder, and operates its ReSource and Tool Library at 6400 Arapahoe Ave.. It was founded in 1976 to help reduce dependence on nonrenewable resources. It since has developed expertise in the areas of youth engagement, energy efficiency, reclaimed materials, xeriscaping and water conservation.

In the coming months, Resource Central will be making investments to pilot new approaches to boost conservation efforts including an innovative lawn replacement program to reduce outdoor water use.; improve its materials reuse facility; and boost its public outreach and partnerships to educate the community about ways to use natural resources more efficiently.