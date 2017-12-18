Boulder-based men’s clothing company looks to raise $200,000

BOULDER — Otero Menswear Inc. has raised $35,000 in capital.
The Boulder-based clothing brand, which has previously done business as Stefan Otero Clothing Inc. and Otero Mensware Inc., is looking to raise $200,000, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 14.
To raise these funds, the company is offering equity. Otero did not respond to a request for more information.
Otero Menswear specializes in clothing for men shorter than five feet nine inches tall, according to its website. It is expected to launch March 1, 2018.
