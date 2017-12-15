New distillery opening in RiNo

DENVER — The Block Distilling Co. is opening in RiNo on Sunday at 2990 Larimer St. after two years of planning.

The 2,600 square foot space was originally leased in October 2015, reports BusinessDen, by co-owners Kameron and Kraig Weaver and their business partner Michelle Flake.

The distillery is starting with vodka, summer gin and autumn gin. Pear and peach brandies and whiskeys are aging.

Block plans to expand its production space into the rest of the building next year, adding 2,400 square feet of space.