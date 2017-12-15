Downtown Artery in Fort Collins wins state art award

FORT COLLINS — A creative hub in Fort Collins is among the winners of the 2018 Colorado Business Committee for the Arts awards.

The statewide Business for the Arts Awards awards recognize companies and individuals for their partnerships and engagement with the arts.

Winning from Fort Collins is the Downtown Artery, an arts hub that supports a community of creators, including a performance venue, gallery space, classrooms, studios and a café.

Other winners are:

Bellco Credit Union has a commitment to philanthropy in the arts, including Denver Art Museum’s Free for Kids program.

Dazzle, Denver’s premier jazz venue and restaurant, has been supporting musicians, arts education and community causes of all kinds for more than 10 years.

Delta Dental of Colorado enhances cultural vitality through sponsorship, programming and employee engagement.

Gensler, the international architecture firm, has impacted Access Gallery through a decade of multifaceted involvement.

RTD and City of Aurora, in partnership, made an investment in public art with the creation of the light rail’s R Line.

Stanley Marketplace opened its doors in Aurora with arts partnerships ranging from experimental immersive theater experiences to pop-up art galleries.

Xcel Energy supports arts and cultural organizations across Colorado through philanthropy and an employee volunteer program.

Honorees will be recognized at the Business for the Arts Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, March 13, in the Seawell Grand Ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.