Ag growers association seeking startup presenters for conference

The Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association is seeking startups involved in agriculture innovation to present at its 4th annual conference in Denver on Feb. 20.

The association is requesting proposals from companies that are innovating ag tech solutions to meet the pressing demands and challenges of growers, shippers and fresh food processors.

Proposals are due by Dec.20. Proposals should be prepared in accordance with the request for proposal sent to admin@coloradoproduce.org. For more information, contact Marilyn Drake, at admin@coloradoproduce.org, 303-594-3827.

The pitches will be moderated by James Pritchett, executive associate dean for the College of Agricultural Sciences at Colorado State University and assisted by Robert Sakata, president of the growers association.

Two awards will be issued at the end of the workshop for a Panelists’ Favorite and Audience Favorite. Each winner will receive a complimentary one-year membership with CFVGA and Western Growers, a customized arrangement for expanded exposure through a relationship with the Western Growers Center for Innovation and Technology and the association will write a story about the business in its newsletter and emails.

As part of the prize package, Holland & Hart LLP has donated up to $3,000 in legal services to the Panelists’ Favorite and $2,000 for the Audience Favorite.