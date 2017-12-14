Outdoor Foundation names new executive director

BOULDER — The Outdoor Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Outdoor Industry Association, has named a new executive director, Lise Aangeenbrug.

The Outdoor Foundation, founded in 2000, is dedicated to growing a new generation of outdoor participation through youth engagement, community grant-making and research to connect Americans to the outdoors.

Aangeenbrug is currently executive vice president for the National Park Foundation, with a key role in the organization’s strategic plan and direction. Prior to the National Park Foundation, was served as executive director of the Great Outdoors Colorado Trust Fund.

“Activating a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts and consumers is one of the most pressing issues facing the outdoor industry today,” Sally McCoy, former CamelBak CEO and Outdoor Foundation board chair, said in a prepared statement. “Lise will bring the Outdoor Foundation great strategic skills, a proven history in building participation outdoors and a personal passion for the work. She will be a terrific collaborator and leader in these critical times.”

More than 100 candidates from the outdoor industry, nonprofit and for-profit sectors applied for the position.

“I have devoted the last 30 years to championing initiatives that conserve land and connect people to the outdoors, from their backyard to the backcountry,” Aangeenbrug said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to working with the outdoor industry, funders and grantees to collectively inspire the next generation to play in and love the outdoors.”

Aangeenbrug will start her new position in late February 2018.