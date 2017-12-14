MLB Advanced Media leases space at Canyon 28

BOULDER — MLB Advanced Media, a limited partnership of the club owners of Major League Baseball, has leased office space in Boulder, where it will set up a tech hub this spring.

MLB Advanced Media, founded in 2000, is based in New York with an office in San Francisco and operates as the Internet and interactive branch of the league.

It has leased 6,400 square feet of space — two-thirds of the top floor in Canyon 28 at 2755 Canyon Blvd., a new building developed by Lou DellaCava of Boulder-based LJD Enterprises Inc.

An MLB spokesman said Tristen Fargo will manage the office and will hire people locally, but did not divulge the number of jobs.

“This will be a tech hub to develop mobile apps for phones and other devices that can be used by baseball fans and teams,” the spokesman said, adding that MLB chose Boulder for this office because of the “tech talent in the area” and the “local reasonable costs.”

He said input from Jason Gaedtke, MLB’s chief technology officer, who is familiar with the region and a former senior software engineer at Google, “was a critical factor” in making the decision to select Boulder. Gaedtke will be based in Boulder, the spokesman said.

MLB Advanced Media operates the official website for the league and the 30 Major League Baseball club websites via MLB.com. The site offers news, standings, statistics and schedules, and subscribers have access to live audio and video broadcasts of most games.

The Boulder team will work on improving existing apps and developing new ones. MLB Advanced Media’s most successful apps so far are AtBat, which provides information about games in real time, and BallPark, which provides maps of ballparks and the ability to order food at ballparks via mobile devices. It also has an app that handles ticket sales.