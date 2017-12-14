ComForCare opens office in Longmont

LONGMONT — In-home care provider ComForCare has opened an office in Longmont to serve southern Weld and Boulder counties.

Larry and Mae Linnemeyer will lead the office. The office will provide non-medical, in-home care to residents who are elderly, disabled, living with dementia or recovering from injuries or surgery so they can continue to live independently in their own homes.

Services include senior companionship, personal care, mobility assistance, light housekeeping, meal preparation, transportation, medication reminders, family respite care and more, based on each individual’s needs.

Married for 36 years, the Linnemeyers have a passion for helping others after first-hand experience caring for both their mothers during their final days.

“Aging at home is a very real option, and we help seniors live comfortably in their homes for as long as possible,” said Larry Linnemeyer. His career prior to this was in the U.S. Army followed by nearly 20 years in custom IT development concentrated in medical services.

The ComForCare office is located at 500 Coffman St. Suite 102 in Longmont. It is one of 200 independently owned ComForCare locations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.