Bank of Colorado, ANB Bank plan branches in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS — Bank of Colorado has been approved by the Colorado Division of Banking to open branch banks in Old Town Fort Collins and Brighton, while ANB Bank has received a green light from the regulatory agency to open a branch in Loveland.

Fort Collins-based Bank of Colorado will open a branch Feb. 15 at 107 N. College Ave., in Fort Collins. In late January or early February, a branch at 435 S. Fourth Ave., Unit A, in Brighton will open, said David Finkelstein, a bank spokesman.

Bank of Colorado is leasing space in the historic Woolworth Building in the Welch Block of Old Town Fort Collins, previously occupied by The Eyes Have It, an eye-care center that has moved around the corner.

Karis Harmon will be the branch manager, and Rex Smithgall will oversee the lending team at the branch, Bank of Colorado’s third in Fort Collins.

The branch will be equipped with two ATM Live kiosks, interactive teller machines that allow customers to communicate with a live teller with a push of a button.

In Brighton, David Evens will serve as manager of the branch. Finkelstein said the bank initially will be leasing the space but is weighing its options for buying property in Brighton.

Bank of Colorado will have 45 branches in Colorado after the openings. The bank has nearly $3.84 billion in combined assets and is part of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

In addition to being approved by the Division of Banking, Denver-based ANB Bank has submitted plans to the city of Loveland’s planning department to build its new branch at 808 W. Eisenhower Blvd. in Loveland.

ANB’s Northern Colorado regional president, Kelso Kelly, said the bank has the property under contract and hopes to close on the deal in January.

The three-quarters-acre lot at 808 W. Eisenhower Blvd. housed a Western States Bank from 2007 to 2014 before the bank moved to 3149 N. Garfield Ave. Western States Bank had acquired the property from the Valenti Trust for $575,000, according to public records.

Loveland-based Lillis Properties Inc. purchased the site from Western States Bank in 2015 for $500,000 and demolished the building to the foundation with plans to erect an office building, but put those plans on hold when other office options came about in the neighborhood.

ANB Bank has 30 banking centers in Colorado, Wyoming and the Kansas City metro area. Its parent company, Denver-based Sturm Financial Group Inc. has $2.5 billion in assets and ranks in the top 6 percent of banks nationwide by size.