Monfort entrepreneurial challenge semifinalists named

GREELEY — Ten semifinalists representing health care, education, sports and other industries will compete in the ninth annual Monfort College of Business Entrepreneurial Challenge at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley..

Semifinalists will present their business concepts Jan. 30 at UNC’s University Center. Five finalists will survive that round and go on to compete for $50,000 in prize money and the opportunity to present their business plans to a panel of judges in the final competition at the University Center on March 27.

The eChallenge provides entrepreneurs the opportunity to receive coaching, advice and recommendations that will help them launch their business ideas. The event has been updated to focus on the new knowledge and skills necessary for success in the increasingly competitive and rapidly changing business environment, according to a statement from the university.

“The 2018 eChallenge has been updated following the new strategic initiatives developed by the Monfort College of Business under the leadership of dean Paul Bobrowski,” said Dallas Everhart, Monfort executive professor and director of the challenge. “The program demonstrates the importance and value for entrepreneurs to partner with the Monfort College of Business.”

The Monfort College of Business listed the 10 semifinalists as:

Boogaloo Beds, Denver, http://boogaloobeds.com/

Boogaloo Beds works to improve the lives of people with special needs and their families through innovative products, empowering employment and strong communities. Products focus on improving sleep, safety and sensory environments for people with special needs.

Brainitz LLC, Colorado Springs, http://www.brainitz.com/

Brainitz is a web-based tool that allows teachers to take recorded lessons and embed questions throughout the video to ensure understanding. Unlike traditional videos, Brainitz checks for understanding throughout the video and reteaches the student as needed.

Give and Go, Boulder, no website

Give and Go is a video editing tool that helps sports coaches win more games through automated video editing. This is a software solution that affordably revolutionizes not only sports analytics, coaching and performance, but also how fans view the game.

Guerilla Composting Ltd., Crested Butte, http://www.guerillacomposting.com/)Guerilla Composting offers residential curbside pick-up of organic waste keeping vital nutrients in the local soil and local food system. The company is currently operating a pilot program in the Crested Butte area.

IDEA it Lab, Broomfield, http://www.ideaitlab.com/

IDEA it Lab is a “laboratory” for children K-12 to explore and discover the engineering and science of architecture. Students are encouraged to exercise their creativity and apply art, math, problem solving skills in designing and building models. The program is designed to promote active learning through a hands-on approach.

Ketogenie LLC, Boulder, https://www.ketogenieperks.com/

Ketogenie is a Colorado Cottage Food business selling Ketogenie Perks, which are made-to-order treats made with minimal, high quality ingredients for followers of a ketogenic lifestyle. The treats are sugar-free, gluten-free and dairy-free.

Loop Global Inc., Fort Collins, http://www.loopglobalinc.com/

Loop Global is a tube transportation manufacturer that prototypes the future of mobility by combining the car with the internet. It specializes in the ET3 system — the fastest, safest, and most efficient tube travel architecture.

ParkIt LLC, Fort Collins, http://www.parkit.market/

ParkIt is an online platform that connects university students and staff to nearby homes and businesses with empty parking spaces and driveways. The business automates and simplifies a process that is currently informal and inefficient.

RunABand LLC, Denver, http://www.runaband.com/

RunABand, the leading band and booking management tool helps secure, schedule and manage gigs quickly and easily. This cloud-based service is designed to help manage the business of a band including communication, scheduling, logistics and finances.

Snow Shed Wax Co., Carbondale, http://www.snowshedwax.com/

Snow Shed Wax Co. makes a water-based, anti-stick spray that is used to reduce snow and ice buildup on topsheets, climbing skins and bindings. Snow Shed is also readily biodegradable and is considered non-hazardous to the environment, according to OSHA’s Hazard Communication Standard.