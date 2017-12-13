France recruits five Colorado climate scientists

BOULDER — Five Colorado climate change scientists are leaving the U.S. to work in France.

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to bring 50 U.S. scientists to France after President Donald Trump announced the country’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, reports Colorado Public Radio. The first 18 have been announced.

From Colorado are Philip Shulz, of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden; Benjamin Sanderson, National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder; Barbara Evans, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Boulder; Christopher Cantrell, University of Colorado Boulder; Joost de Gouw, University of Colorado Boulder.