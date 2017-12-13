CU Boulder athletic buildings gain LEED Platinum status

BOULDER — Three University of Colorado Boulder buildings that were part of recent athletic-department facilities upgrades — including a net-zero-energy indoor practice facility — have received LEED Platinum status by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The 212,000-square-foot Champions Center, the 109,000-square-foot indoor practice facility and renovations to the Dal Ward Athletic Center were included in the project completed in 2016.

CU Boulder has 25 buildings with Gold or better certifications, including 10 Platinum certifications, for either new construction or major renovations.

LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, certifications verify electricity cost-savings, lower carbon emissions and healthy work environments. Platinum is the highest of four levels of certification.

The Champions Center houses the CU Athletics administration, the football program, Olympic sports, the CU Sports Medicine and Performance Center, and the Champions Club.

The climate-controlled facility includes a full football field and a six-lane, 300-meter track. The Dal Ward upgrades included locker rooms and a new weight room for CU Olympic Sports, new spaces for the Herbst Academic Center and the Touchdown Club Room. The Champions Center and Dal Ward construction also included the addition of a pair of premium seating areas at Folsom Field.

The signature sustainability feature of the project is the 850-kilowatt solar array that sits atop the indoor practice facility, which produces an estimated 1 million kilowatt hours per year. All of the energy used by the indoor practice facility and 28 percent of the overall usage by the athletics facilities upgrades is offset by the array.

Other sustainability features of the project included daylighting in the Champions Center and indoor practice facility, reduced water use through fixture selection, mechanical and lighting systems controls that enable optimization of energy, heating and cooling systems, and a new stormwater detention pond at the corner of Folsom Street and Stadium Drive that provides natural filtration of stormwater from the site.

Noresco provided sustainability consulting services to CU Boulder, and Mortenson and Populous teamed to provide design-build services.