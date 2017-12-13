Bohemian Foundation awards $550,000 in grants

FORT COLLINS — The Bohemian Foundation has awarded at total of $550,000 in grants to 36 area nonprofits that are engaged in programs to “encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community.”

Bohemian Foundation awards grants twice each year from its Pharos Fund. Since its inception in 2001, Bohemian Foundation has awarded $17,760,000 in Pharos Fund grants to a variety of organizations serving the Fort Collins area.

The Pharos Fund provides grants of up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and governmental units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.

The full list of recipients can be found here. Those receiving the maximum amount of $30,000 in this round of grant making are:

Book Trust Poudre School District.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Larimer County

Food Bank for Larimer County

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc.

The Family Center/La Familia

Applications for the next round of Pharos Fund grants will be open starting Jan. 9, 2018.