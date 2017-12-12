TD Ameritrade to lay off 120 in Westminster

WESTMINSTER — TD Ameritrade plans to lay off 120 people at its 10955 Westmoor Drive office starting Dec. 20.

The Omaha-based brokerage acquired the Westminster office through its recent acquisition of Scottrade, reports BusinessDen.

In October, the brokerage told the state it expected a lay off of 32 workers. The state was notified in compliance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires large employers to provide notice of planned closings and layoffs.

The layoffs are part of merging Scottrade with TD Ameritrade and is the largest in terms of affected employees, a spokesperson for TD Ameritrade told BusinessDen. Smaller possible phases are possible in the next few months.

The plan is to relocate remaining employees to a Denver office. The 200,000 square-foot Westminster building is now for sale.