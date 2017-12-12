Jewish Deli coming to Denver

DENVER — A first-time restaurateur is bringing an “underrepresented” cuisine to RiNo, with plans to open a Jewish deli on Larimer St.

Jerrod Rosen plans to open the New York-style deli Rye Society at 3090 Larimer St. in the first quarter of 2018, reports BusinessDen. It will take over the site of the Hutch and Spoon Cafe, which closed in September.

Rosen comes from a family of cooks and has worked in restaurants in Chicago, San Francisco and New York before moving into bar and restaurant real estate.

The menu, developed by executive chef Ryan Leinonen, comes from Rosen’s family recipes. Rye bread and pickles will be made in-house, the meat will come from New York’s Carnegie Deli distribution service. Those who need a coffee fix but don’t have time to wait in line can stop at a coffee counter and pay via kiosk.

Although the bagels will be made in Denver, they’ll still be made New York-style: Bagels will come from Rosenberg’s Bagels, which opened in Denver in 2014 and uses filtered water that mimics what’s used in New York bagels.