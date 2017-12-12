Boulder-based drone designer enters manufacturing deal

BOULDER — Black Swift Technologies LLC, an engineering firm that specializes in unmanned aircraft systems, has entered into a strategic alliance with Denver-based Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc.

The partnership is meant to showcase the strengths of both companies: Leptron UAS’ manufacturing abilities, and Black Swift’s advanced avionics and flight-management systems.

Under the agreement, Leptron UAS, a subsidiary of Geotech Environmental Equipment Inc., will begin manufacturing the Black Swift S1 UAS, which is integrated with Black Swift Technologies’ SwiftCore flight management system.

The aircraft will be marketed by Leptron/ Geotech as the GeoSwift Mapper.

“As demand for our aircraft grew it became clear to us that we needed to explore alternatives to the hands-on production approach we have employed since our inception,” Jack Elston, chief executive of Black Swift Technologies, said in a prepared statement. “Our core competencies have always been in advanced avionics engineering and scientific sensor integration. This alliance affords us the ability to refocus our attention on the strengths that have set us apart from other UAS providers in the market. It is a great example of collaboration between two progressive Colorado-based companies.”