Two DIA eateries closing to make way for new options

DENVER — Two Terminal A food options are shutting down and laying off workers at Denver International Airport to make way for a new food hall, Denver Central Market, to open next year.

Schlotzky’s and Lefty’s will end operations in February, the Denver Post reports. CA Concessions of Colorado, which supplies workers for those restaurants, told the Department of Labor and Employment its contract ends Feb. 9.

About 52 workers are expected to be laid off, including 18 cooks, 12 cocktail servers and other employees.

Although there will be layoffs, a spokesperson for DIA told the Denver Post there are about 100 openings in food concessions at the airport.

Denver Central Market is expected to open next year on the A Concourse. It will be a similar concept to what is at the RiNo Arts District. Restaurant options will include Vero Italian pizza, Izzio Artisan Bakery and SK Provisions.