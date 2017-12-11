Sphero’s droids debut in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

BOULDER — BB-9E makes its Hollywood debut on Friday, and if it captures the hearts of consumers like fellow droid BB-8, it can be in homes now.
Boulder-based robotics company Sphero Inc. has added to its lineup of Star Wars app-enabled droids, with the sinister BB-9E and beloved R2-D2.
BB-9E will make its first appearance in the upcoming movie “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The all-black BB-9E is a droid from the First Order, making it less cute and cuddly than BB-8, a breakout star of 2015’s The Force Awakens and a breakout product for Sphero.
The toy version of BB-9E rolls just like its film counterpart, can interact with other Sphero droids and is app-enabled.
The company also released R2-D2, which waddles like it does in the movies, lights up and has the same signature beeps and boops.
Sphero’s new products were released in September and are available now.
