Analyist firms raise stock-price target on Woodward

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD), a designer and manufacturer of aerospace and industrial components, had its quarterly price targets raised by two analyst firms.

Drexel Hamilton indicated it thought the Fort Collins company had an “exciting future” and raised its target stock price to $94. Credit Suisse raised its target to $80.

In its fourth-quarter earnings, released in November, Woodward beat analyst expectations in earnings per share but net earnings fell slightly year-over-year.

Woodward’s stock price closed Friday at $75.16, and it was trading at $74.65 midday Monday.