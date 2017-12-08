UPS to experiment with golf carts for deliveries

GOLDEN — The United Parcel Service will start delivering packages in Golden using golf carts as soon as today.

The Denver Post reported that the package delivery company will experiment with golf carts to meet needs during the busy holiday delivery season. The carts will be pulling small trailers.

The Golden City Council was scheduled to vote on whether to allow the golf carts on some residential streets at its regular meeting Thursday, and UPS could roll out a limited fleet in neighborhoods as soon as today.

The company would be limited to using gas-powered golf carts on streets where the posted speed limit is no more than 25 mph. Drivers would not be allowed to exceed 20 mph, according to UPS’ agreement with the city.

The pilot program is set to end Dec. 31.

Mayor Marjorie Sloan said she’s excited about the city possibly being a “proving ground” for a novel delivery method in Colorado as more and more Americans shop online and wait for their orders to be delivered to their door.

UPS spokesman Glenn Zaccara said UPS operates golf carts “in a variety of states” and primarily during the peak holiday season, when the company sees “near double average package volume.” He touted the carts as cleaner and more fuel-efficient than diesel-powered trucks.

Because the golf carts are limited to operating within certain neighborhoods, Zaccara said, UPS brings that day’s package load to a secure location in that neighborhood for storage and pickup by the drivers