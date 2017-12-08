Boulder extends Boulder Community Health’s lease on Alpine property

BOULDER — The city of Boulder and Boulder Community Health have agreed to extend a lease that began in 2015 after the city purchased the property located at Broadway, Alpine Street and Balsam Street.

The lease, which now extends to May 31, 2019, will enable BCH to continue providing services to the community as construction at its Foothills campus is completed.

BCH currently occupies the main hospital building, medical pavilion, surface parking lots and a portion of the parking garage. The building space is used for inpatient mental health, physical rehabilitation and hospice; adult and pediatric outpatient rehabilitation; outpatient mental health; neurology; internal medicine; pulmonology; and support services. “We really appreciate the city’s support as we relocate these important services to new facilities that will provide our patients and clinical staff with expanded resources and improved amenities,” said Darryl Brown, chief business officer for BCH. “Most services will move to our Foothills Medical Campus, which has developed into Boulder’s main hub for medical care.”

Active use of the facility at Alpine-Balsam provides security and benefits to the surrounding neighborhood, including customers for nearby businesses. “The city welcomes the opportunity to continue our partnership with BCH. They have been and continue to be a vital part of our community,” said city manager Jane Brautigm.

The 8.8-acre Alpine-Balsam site, which the city of Boulder acquired in December 2015, includes the hospital campus and some adjacent properties. The city is currently renovating the Brenton Building at 1136 Alpine St. and using portions of surface parking lots and the parking garage.

On June 6, the city council accepted the Alpine-Balsam Vision Plan, which established the foundation for further site planning, design and redevelopment in alignment with the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan update and Central Broadway Corridor Framework. Throughout 2018 and into 2019, the city will prepare a more detailed plan.

More information about the redevelopment of the Alpine-Balsam site can be found online.