CCHA to coordinate Medicaid services in Boulder, Broomfield counties

DENVER — The Colorado Community Health Alliance was selected by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to be the Regional Accountable Entity for Medicaid.

The CCHA will operate in that role for Region 6, which covers Boulder Broomfield, Clear Creek, Gilpin and Jefferson counties, and Region 7, which covers El Paso, Park and Teller counties.

Colorado is implementing the next phase of its Accountable Care Collaborative program, which will begin in July 2018 and will change the way care is delivered to the state’s 320,000 Medicaid members.

As the Regional Accountable Entity, CCHA will integrate physical and behavioral health services under one entity, which will provide more seamless and accessible health to the eight counties it is responsible for.

“CCHA is excited to contribute to Colorado’s evolving program,” Eric Lloyd, chairman of the CCHA board, said in a prepared statement. “Integrating physical and behavioral health will allow CCHA to break down the typically siloed nature of health care to improve access to quality care, enhance the member experience and positively impact the total cost of care.”

As part of its efforts to integrate physical and behavioral health, CCHA recently announced that Anthem had joined the alliance and would bring its behavioral health expertise with it.