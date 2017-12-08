Bill Barrett to combine with Fifth Creek Energy

DENVER — Bill Barrett Corp., one of Colorado’s largest publicly-traded oil and gas producers, plans to combine with privately-held Fifth Creek Energy in a deal valued at $649 million.

The Denver Post reported that the two Denver-based companies will become subsidiaries of a new public holding company that will control 151,100 net acres and an inventory of 2,865 undeveloped drilling locations in the Hereford Field in rural northern Weld County.

Compared to other parts of the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Hereford’s output skews more toward oil, which made up 84 percent of output from recently drilled wells. The combined company plans to operate three drilling rigs next year and spend $500 million to $600 million to boost production.

Bill Barrett CEO and president Scot Woodall will serve as chief executive of the new company, whose board will consist of Bill Barrett’s six current directors and five directors that Fifth Creek will appoint.

Bill Barrett also said Wednesday it had raised $105 million in a public offering of 21 million shares to help fund future spending. Investors, however, didn’t react well, pushing the company’s shares down 18.7 percent to $4.65 a share.

The merger is expected to take place in the first quarter or early second quarter of 2018 pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.