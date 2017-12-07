Partners Group breaks ground for campus in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — Switzerland-based Partners Group, a private-markets investment manager, has broken ground for its North American headquarters in Broomfield.

The company announced its plans in January for the three-building complex on 12.5 acres at 1200 Eldorado Blvd., part of 22 acres it purchased in June 2016.

Speaking at the groundbreaking event, Charles Dallara, partner and chairman of the Americas at Partners Group, said the headquarters building will be an important milestone for Partners Group, enhancing its ability to serve clients and manage its investments

“In Broomfield, we believe we have found the ideal location for our headquarters, with great transport connectivity, a welcoming and business-friendly environment, a strong local talent pool and an excellent quality of life for our employees.”

André Frei, co-chief executive of Partners Group, said the campus in Broomfield will become a hub for the Americas in the same way that the group’s Singapore office is a hub for Asia and its Swiss headquarters is a hub for European business.

Founded in Switzerland in 1996, Partners Group opened its first U.S. office in New York in 2000 to support the expansion of its business into the Americas.

In May 2016, Partners Group opened an office in downtown Denver, intended as a temporary base in Colorado while the permanent campus is under construction. The office in Denver has more than 100 employees.

David Layton, partner and executive committee member, said the Denver build-out has been a success.

“Originally, we envisioned having up to 50 employees on the ground by the end of 2017, but we have already more than doubled that. Not only did many of our existing U.S. employees put their hands up to move here, but we have also carried out significant local recruitment in the past year to meet the pace of growth of our business.”

Partners Group’s campus in Broomfield has been designed by Denver-based architecture firm Open Studio Architecture LLC and is expected to become operational in 2019. The project developer is Denver-based Prime West Development LLC, and the general contractor is Swinerton Builders.