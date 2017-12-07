Flatiron Construction lands $96M contract for infrastructure project

BROOMFIELD — Flatiron Construction Corp., an infrastructure contractor based in Broomfield, has received a $96 million contract to complete the Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station in King County, near Seattle.

The contract includes the construction of a combined sewer overflow wet weather treatment station, related pipes, and a new outfall structure to release the treated water into the nearby Duwamish River.

Once completed, the station will be able treat up to 70 million gallons of combined rain and wastewater per day, greatly reducing untreated wastewater and stormwater that would otherwise spill into the Duwamish River.

Construction is expected to begin soon, with the facility anticipated to be operational by late 2022.

“We’re honored to play such an important role in improving water quality in the Seattle area for King County,” said Roy Fazio, vice president of Flatiron’s Water Group. “This highly collaborative project reflects the commitment of the King County Wastewater Treatment Division and Georgetown community to environmental and socially sustainable practices.”